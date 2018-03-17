The Splash Zone 3/17/18: Losses Outweigh The Gains?

The Miami Dolphins decided to part way with three of their best players: Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry, and Mike Pouncey (when healthy). The writing was on the wall for Landry but Suh and Pouncey were a little unexpected. The Dolphins added two cheaper options in Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, to help fill the void left by Landry. I’m kind of excited to see what this offense is going to be like when they’re not trying to force the ball to Landry.

Miami Dolphins’ losses in free agency are outweighing gains | Miami Herald

Who have the Miami Dolphins lost vs. who they have gained? How has Miami fared this offseason vs. its AFC East rivals? Is the team better today than when last season ended? We have the answers. Brace yourself.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Quarterback David Fales returns to Dolphins on one-year deal | Miami Herald

David Fales is back in Miami, where he has an advocate in Adam Gase. But this signing in no way precludes the Dolphins from taking a QB in the draft.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Wilson promises to bring speed, intensity to Miami Dolphins | Miami Herald

Receiver Albert Wilson is an upgrade over Jarvis Landry in one respect: his ability to run past a secondary. Expect a faster Dolphins attack in 2018.

Miami Dolphins’ Albert Wilson not afraid to replace Jarvis Landry | The Daily Dolphin

Albert Wilson brought up Jarvis Landry without even being asked. Wilson is not afraid of this challenge; he embraces it. "It was a great opportunity," Wilson said Friday about why he chose Miami in free agency.

New Miami Dolphins WR Albert Wilson gets landmark opportunity | The Daily Dolphin

For most of Albert Wilson’s career, he’s had to claw for a roster spot and outwork more experienced and higher paid players for his playing time. His three-year, $24 million contract with the Dolphins changes all of that.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins' Kilgore shocked, but not angered by trade | Miami Herald

NFL free agency gave Daniel Kilgore whiplash. He went from San Francisco’s starting center to a forgotten man in a span of hours.

Josh Sitton: I think Miami Dolphins are built to win in 2018 | Miami Herald

New Miami Dolphins guard Josh Sitton won the day. His conference call was a delight, with candor and humor.

Dolphins Offseason

Dolphins looking for help at quarterback, running back, tight end | Miami Herald

Miami still has needs to address at tight end and running back through free agency or the NFL Draft.

AC in the AM: More Additions And A Tough Goodbye

They come. They go. Some stay. That about sums up free agency in its simplest form, doesn't it?

Former Dolphins

In Cleveland, Jarvis Landry denies rift with Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase | The Daily Dolphin

In a response that will do little to end speculation about how the two sides parted, Jarvis Landry brushed aside a question regarding his relationship with coach Adam Gase when the Dolphins decided to trade him to the Cleveland Browns.

