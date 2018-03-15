Dolphins plan to bring back QB David Fales

Matt Moore won’t be back with the Dolphins in 2017, but a familiar face will be. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a short time ago, Miami plans to bring back veteran quarterback David Fales for the 2018 season.

Miami is bringing back backup QB David Fales on a one-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2018

Fales, 27, threw for 256 yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception in Miami’s week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Although Fales won’t be competing with Tannehill for the starting gig, he will be a valuable asset for a team, in desperate need of a backup quarterback.

Does this further indicate the Dolphins have interest in a rookie quarterback in this year’s draft, or is the team content with both Ryan Tannehill and David Fales?

Time will tell.