Dolphins re-signing long snapper John Denney

Miami’s GOAT is returning!

According to Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel, the Dolphins are re-signing 39-year old long snapper John Denney. Denney has been with Miami since 2005, when he was signed as an undrafted free agent. Since then, the ageless veteran has played in every single game without missing a beat.

Denney has become somewhat of a legend around Dolphins football, as he currently holds the record for most consecutive games played in a Dolphins uniform. According to Kelly, the one-year deal will likely cost Miami somewhere in the range of the $980,000 salary that Denney received last season.

Even with all of the roster turnover occurring in South Beach this season, Denney’s spot on the team is safe. He’s certainly earned that privilege.