 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dolphins Trade For Center Daniel Kilgore

New, comments

The Dolphins have a new center thanks to a trade with the 49ers

By Kdog92
/ new
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins released Mike Pouncey a while ago, so the team was obviously looking for a center to add. There were a few free agent options, but the team went with the trade route and acquire Daniel Kilgore from the San Francisco 49ers.

Kilgore was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Last month, the 49ers actually signed Kilgore to a 3-year extension but signed Weston Richburg to a 5-year deal to be Kilgore’s replacement.

The Dolphins offensive line is starting to shape up now. Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Kilgore, and Ja’Wuan James are the locks to start with Ted Larsen and Jesse Davis competing for that final guard spot.

Loading comments...