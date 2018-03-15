Dolphins Trade For Center Daniel Kilgore

The Miami Dolphins released Mike Pouncey a while ago, so the team was obviously looking for a center to add. There were a few free agent options, but the team went with the trade route and acquire Daniel Kilgore from the San Francisco 49ers.

Dolphins announce trade for 49ers center Daniel Kilgore. Teams trade 7th round picks, which are only 4 spots apart. Played in 74 games, with 39 starts, all at center. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 15, 2018

Kilgore was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Last month, the 49ers actually signed Kilgore to a 3-year extension but signed Weston Richburg to a 5-year deal to be Kilgore’s replacement.

New Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore was rated 23rd among all centers by PFF last season. Pouncey, who is being released, was rated 27th. Kilgore has started 39 of his last 41 appearances. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 15, 2018

The Dolphins offensive line is starting to shape up now. Laremy Tunsil, Josh Sitton, Kilgore, and Ja’Wuan James are the locks to start with Ted Larsen and Jesse Davis competing for that final guard spot.