Dolphins Sign Josh Sitton To A 2-Year Deal

Heading into free agency, the Miami Dolphins had Josh Sitton as their top choice for the offensive line and now they have their guy. The team has signed the guard to a two-year deal ($15 million base, $18 million max with incentives, $8 million in guarantees).

Drafted in the fourth round of the 2008 by the Green Bay Packers, Sitton started 110 out of 112 regular season games plus 13 playoff games. The Packers shocked a few people, including Sitton, back in 2016 when the organization released the guard. Sitton wasn’t out of work long as he agreed to a 3-year deal with the Chicago Bears. Back in February, the Bears declined Sitton’s option meaning he would become a free agent.

It looks like Sitton and Jesse Davis will be starting at the guard spots this coming season. Sitton brings a leadership quality to the offensive line this team was missing for awhile now. He is still considered one of the top guards in the NFL as he was ranked PFF’s sixth best guard in the league.