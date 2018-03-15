Mike Pouncey requests release from Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins may have a bigger hole in their interior offensive line than expected. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, center Mike Pouncey has requested his release from the team, and the Dolphins are expected to grant that request. Pouncey started all 16 games for the Dolphins last season, with the team specifically working to keep the oft-injured former Pro Bowler healthy.

The Dolphins would gain about $7 million in salary cap space with Pouncey’s release.

The Dolphins have already had to target their two guard positions this offseason, looking to upgrade the interior of the offensive line after struggles last year. With Pouncey leaving, now they have to find a new starting center as well.

Pouncey should find a market willing to bid on him after proving last year he can stay healthy. Pouncey remains a Pro Bowl talent who could fond that form again if his hips do not fail him.