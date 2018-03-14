Dolphins bring back William Hayes

The Miami Dolphins have re-signed defensive end William Hayes, according to multiple reports, first reported by Mike Garafolo. A ten-year veteran of the NFL, Hayes will play his second season in Miami in 2018, coming back after playing in ten games last season, recording 19 tackles with one sack. He also recorded five quarterback hits. Miami placed him on injured reserve late last season with a back injury.

He appears to be healthy now as he returns to South Florida to give Miami a run-stopping defensive end. He also signed a one-year contract last year, moving over to the Dolphins from the Los Angeles Rams.

Hayes will be reunited with fellow defensive end Robert Quinn, for whom Miami traded earlier this offseason (becoming official on Wednesday) from the Rams. He will turn 33 in May.

The re-signing is a good move for the Dolphins, adding the run-stopper the team needs. Hayes could be asked to play inside more often this year as a defensive tackle, replacing Ndamukong Suh who the Dolphins released on Wednesday.