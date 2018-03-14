Dolphins to host Josh Sitton on free agent visit

The Miami Dolphins are hosting free agent guard Josh Sitton, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Sitton spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears after eight years with the Green Bay Packers. He is a four-time Pro Bowl selection, including three straight from 2014 through 2016. He has played guard on both sides of the line during his career.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft, Sitton is a Florida native, born in Jacksonville, who attended UCF. He originally signed a three-year contract with the Bears in 2016, but the 2018 season was on a non-exercised option. Sitton accouted for $6.8 million against the cap last year in Chicago.

Miami plans to install Sitton, should he sign with the club, as the starting left guard, according to a report from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero. Miami’s starting offensive line currently includes left tackle Laremy Tunsil, center Mike Pouncey, and right tackle Ja’Wuan James. They likely will look to use Jesse Davis at right guard, though 2017 draft pick Isaac Asiata could also factor into the starting lineup.