Ryan Tannehill contract restructured, adding to Dolphins cap space

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill has restructured his contract with the team, provding additional cap space as the Dolphins head into free agency. The move is the second restructuring among players on the team, joining safety Reshad Jones.

Tannehill was scheduled to account for $19.9 million against the salary cap this season, but the team adjusted $16.7 million of his base salary for the season into a signing bonus, dropping his 2018 cap hit to $8.7 million. His 2019 cap hit will be $26.6 million and his 202 cap number will be $25.1 million.

The Dolphins gain $11.2 million in cap space from the move.

For #Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill, instead of a $17.475M base, he gets a $16.7M Signing Bonus and the base went to a minimum. All upfront… which is nice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

The Dolphins’ 2012 first-round pick, Tannehill missed all of the 2017 season with a knee injury. He also did not play the final three game, or the team’s playoff game, in 2016. He threw for 2,995 yards in 2016, with 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 93.5 passer rating. He has 18,455 passing yards in his career, with 106 touchdowns and 66 interceptions, giving him an 86.5 passer rating.