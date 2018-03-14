Miami Dolphins free agency live updates

I have been off the internet and away from news for most of the past week as I conducted a training event. Now that I am back, I am running through all of the NFL and, specifically, Miami Dolphins news and rumors from free agency. The past few days have been the “legal tampering” period for the NFL free agency, with the official start Wednesday afternoon at 4pm ET.

To keep up with everything, we will be live updating as the news and rumors come out:

Expected moves:

Dolphins releases:

Dolphins executed trades:

Wednesday news and updates:

Dolphins news and rumors:

Exclusive rights free agent tenders: Jake Brendel, Mike Hull, Jordan Lucas

Ndamukong Suh released as a June 1 release

Julius Thomas released

Ryan Tannehill restructures contract, making $16.7 million of his $17.475 million base salary into signing bonus.

Dolphins hosting guard Josh Sitton on visit (Tom Pelissero)

Joe Schad raises idea that Chad Henne could be an option to return to Miami (Joe Schad)

Dolphins re-sign defensive end William Hayes (Mike Garafolo)

Releases: