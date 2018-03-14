Miami Dolphins free agency live updates

I have been off the internet and away from news for most of the past week as I conducted a training event. Now that I am back, I am running through all of the NFL and, specifically, Miami Dolphins news and rumors from free agency. The past few days have been the “legal tampering” period for the NFL free agency, with the official start Wednesday afternoon at 4pm ET.
To keep up with everything, we will be live updating as the news and rumors come out:
Expected moves:
- Dolphins to sign wide receiver Danny Amendola
- Dolphins to sign wide receiver Albert Wilson
- Former Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey to sign with Chicago Bears
Dolphins releases:
- Dolphins release linebacker Lawrence Timmons
- Dolphins expected to release tight end Julius Thomas on Wednesday
- Dolphins expected to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday
Dolphins executed trades:
Wednesday news and updates:
Dolphins news and rumors:
- Exclusive rights free agent tenders: Jake Brendel, Mike Hull, Jordan Lucas
- Ndamukong Suh released as a June 1 release
- Julius Thomas released
- Ryan Tannehill restructures contract, making $16.7 million of his $17.475 million base salary into signing bonus.
- Dolphins hosting guard Josh Sitton on visit (Tom Pelissero)
- Joe Schad raises idea that Chad Henne could be an option to return to Miami (Joe Schad)
- Dolphins re-sign defensive end William Hayes (Mike Garafolo)
- Signings/agreed to terms around the league:
- Case Keenum, quarterback signs with Broncos (John Elway)
- Brandon Fusco, guard signs with Falcons (Adam Schefter)
- Andre Smith, tackle signs with Cardinals (Adam Schefter)
- Rex Burkhead, running back re-signs with Patriots (Ian Rapoport)
- Sammy Watkins, wide receiver signs with Chiefs (Albert Breer)
- Virgil Green, tight end signs with Chargers (Ian Rapoport)
- Terrence Brooks, safety re-signs with Jets (Ian Rapoport)
- Star Lotulelei, defensive tackle to Bills
- Josh Bynes, linebacker re-signs with Cardinals (Ian Rapoport)
- Raiders and Bengals working trade to send linebacker Vontaze Burfict to Oakland (Chris Renkel)
- T.J. Carrie, cornerback to Raiders (Adam Caplan)
- Demario Davis, linebacker to Saints (Dianna Russini)
- Patrick Robinson, cornerback to Eagles (Ian Rapoport)
- Trent Murphy, edge rusher to Bills (Ian Rapoport)
- Nate Solder, tackle to Giants (Ian Rapoport)
- Zach Fulton, guard to Texans (Ian Rapoport)
- Josh Kline, guard to Titans
- Spencer Long, center to Redskins
- Nigel Bradham, linebacker, re-signs with Eagles (Adam Schefter)
- Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback to Jets
- Mohammad Wilkerson, defensive tackle to Packers
- Ryan Grant, wide receiver to Ravens
- Dion Lews, running back to Titans
- Carlos Hyde, running back to Browns
- D.J. Hayden, cornerback to Jaguars
- Josh McCown, quarterback to Jets
- Avery Williamson, linebacker to Jets
- Jonathan Stewart, running back to Giants
- Chase Daniels, quarterback to Bears
Releases:
- Eric Ebron, tight end from Detroit (Adam Schefter)
