Dolphins to retain right tackle Ja’Wuan James

The Dolphins are retaining one of their home-grown talents on the offensive line.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Miami is choosing to hold onto Ja’Wuan James at the $9.3 million cost of his fifth-year option. The front office had been fielding trade offers for their starting right tackle over the past week, with the most aggressive of those offers coming from the Denver Broncos. However, the decision was made to ultimately keep James around in order to prevent opening up more holes on a roster that already needs help in a variety of areas.

With both tackle positions seemingly solidified, the Dolphins’ executives will turn their attention to shoring up the offensive line’s interior. It’s been reported that the team may go after Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton, but that is merely speculation for now. With cap space to spend after making a series of trades and cuts, expect Miami to make at least a few more moves before free agency quiets down.