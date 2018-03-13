Dolphins expected to sign former Patriots receiver Danny Amendola

The Dolphins are adding another wide receiver to their revamped unit, this time stealing away one of division rival Tom Brady’s most reliable weapons.

According to NFL Network’s Dan Hellie, the Dolphins are expected to sign Danny Amendola to a two-year $12 million incentive-based contract with $8.25 million in guarantees when the new league year opens tomorrow at 4:00 PM ET. Amendola is well known to Dolphins fans, as he spent the past five seasons catching passes from Miami’s most formidable foe.

Last season, the 32-year old pass catcher stepped in for an injured Julian Edelman, playing 15 games during the regular season and starting eight. Over the course of the year, Amendola accumulated 61 receptions for 659 yards and two touchdowns. He was also a key asset on special teams, fielding 27 punts for an average of 8.6 yards per return (14th in the NFL).

Over his tenure in New England, Amendola became best known for his heroics in the playoffs. During the Patriots’ 2017 playoff run, Amendola registered 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns over three games. In Super Bowl LII, he recorded eight receptions for 152 yards.

Amendola joins an overhauled wide receiver room full of talented playmakers. As of now, it looks as if the Dolphins will go into the season with Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, and Albert Wilson in the starting lineup. Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant are the most likely candidates to rotate in, while Leonte Carroo, Isaiah Ford, Malcolm Lewis, and Drew Morgan will battle for a roster spot along with anyone else the team brings in during the offseason.