Dolphins Bring Back Walt Aikens; Cody Parkey Heads To Chicago

The Miami Dolphins are bringing back defensive back, Walt Aikens on a two-year deal according to sources.

Walt Akins is signing back with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year deal, per league source. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 13, 2018

Aikens has mainly seen his time on special teams but has seen some time on defense. He’s one of the team’s better special teams players so getting him back is a plus.

The Dolphins will be looking for a new kicker, again. Cody Parkey is heading to the Chicago Bears after having a career year in Miami. Last season was Parkey’s first (and last) in Miami after replacing Andrew Franks. I realize kickers are kickers, but Parkey was pretty good last season.