Dolphins Sign Wide Receiver Albert Wilson

The Miami Dolphins have a new wide receiver and his name is Albert Wilson. The team signed the former Kansas City Chief to a 3-year deal for $24 million.

Wilson spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs after being undrafted out of Georgia State. Last season he set career highs with 42 receptions, 554 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

Compared to Jarvis Landry, Wilson has 124 career receptions while Landry recorded 112 last season. But the team has a new slot receiver for half the price and will join in on the rotation with Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, and Jakeem Grant.