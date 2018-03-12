Dolphins Have Offered Ja’Wuan James A Contract

According to Armando Salguero, the Dolphins have offered a contract to right tackle Ja’Wuan James who is entering his option year. James is scheduled to make $9.34 million on the last year of his rookie deal.

It has been reported that the Dolphins have been trying to trade James but the money he is expected to make this season may scare teams away.

Let’s rewind to last offseason where Kenny Stills was looking to get paid after a big season. The wide receiver tested the market but took a smaller deal to stay with the Dolphins. They are hoping James will do the same if he wants to stay with the team.

If he doesn’t accept the deal, it’s very likely that James will be released and will look for bigger money elsewhere. The Dolphins want to keep James, he wants to be a Dolphin, so the ball is in his court.