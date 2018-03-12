Dolphins emerge as favorites to land free agent WR Albert Wilson

This is free agency, so everything between now and Wednesday can be taken with a grain of salt. Anything could change without a second’s notice, so please be aware that this is a fluid situation. NOTHING is official.

As we all know, Jarvis Landry is off to Cleveland, and the Dolphins currently have a significant void at wide receiver. However, it appears they may have found a suitable replacement. Former Chiefs wide receiver Albert Wilson is believed to be a potential target of the team, with the Dolphins the ‘front-runners” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Dolphins have emerged as the front-runner for #Chiefs FA WR Albert Wilson, sources say, with a hotter than expected market. It’s still fluid, one source cautioned. He’s coming off a career high in catches (42) and yards (554) and would beef up the receiving group. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

Again, this is a fluid situation and nothing is set in stone. But for a 25-year old wide receiver coming off a career year with above-average Alex Smith, Wilson is definitely an intriguing option. One thing is for certain, the Dolphins are definitely doing their due diligence and appear to have a plan as we approach free agency on Wednesday.