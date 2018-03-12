Dolphins Will Release Julius Thomas On Wednesday

Another year, another failed tight end experiment. After only one season with the team, Julius Thomas will be released on Wednesday.

Oh by the way, and for the millionth time, Julius Thomas will be released on Wednesday. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) March 12, 2018

After the season ended, it came out that Thomas was not coming back. After being acquired via trade, the tight end did not produce.

For the season, Thomas recorded 41 receptions, 388 yards, and 3 touchdowns.

The Dolphins haven’t had a competent tight end since letting Charles Clay go years ago. So who do you think the Dolphins should sign/draft for their vacant tight end position(s)?