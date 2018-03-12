Dolphins release linebacker Lawrence Timmons

Unlike today’s earlier news that the Dolphins would be parting ways with Ndamukong Suh, this one comes as a surprise to no one. After just one year with the Dolphins, linebacker Lawrence Timmons is expected to be released per sources.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Dolphins have released Lawrence Timmons, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2018

Timmons, 31, combined for 84 tackles in 2018. The Dolphins will look to free agency and the draft to fill their void at linebacker, one they had hoped Timmons would fill for the immediate future.