Dolphins plan to release Ndamukong Suh

The 2018 Miami Dolphins will look a lot different than the team that achieved only 6 wins in 2017. After trading away disgruntled running back Jay Ajayi mid-season, the Dolphins moved on from Pro-Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry late last week. Now, the team is looking to release arguably the best player on their roster.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins plan to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, as early as today.

The plan is for Ndamukong Suh to be released as early as today as the Dolphins continue their attempt at a culture change – a plan that has purged arguably Miami’s three most talented players within last year. A lot riding on 2018. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) March 12, 2018

The move makes very little sense when looking at this year’s cap, as the Dolphins will commit $22-million in dead money as reported by the Phinsider’s own Matthew Cannata. This was later confirmed by Jason from OverTheCap.com.

Throughout his three years with the Dolphins, Suh accumulated 181 total tackles and 15.5 sacks. Most importantly, he made everyone on the defensive line better and will be greatly missed.

