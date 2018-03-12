 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dolphins plan to release Ndamukong Suh

New, comments

The latest report says the Dolphins plan to release defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh.

By Josh Houtz Updated
/ new
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Wow.

The 2018 Miami Dolphins will look a lot different than the team that achieved only 6 wins in 2017. After trading away disgruntled running back Jay Ajayi mid-season, the Dolphins moved on from Pro-Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry late last week. Now, the team is looking to release arguably the best player on their roster.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the Dolphins plan to release defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, as early as today.

The move makes very little sense when looking at this year’s cap, as the Dolphins will commit $22-million in dead money as reported by the Phinsider’s own Matthew Cannata. This was later confirmed by Jason from OverTheCap.com.

Throughout his three years with the Dolphins, Suh accumulated 181 total tackles and 15.5 sacks. Most importantly, he made everyone on the defensive line better and will be greatly missed.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins moving on from Ndamukong Suh?

Poll

Do you approve of the Dolphins releasing Ndamukong Suh?

This poll is closed

  • 38%
    Approve
    (721 votes)
  • 61%
    Do not approve
    (1153 votes)
1874 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...