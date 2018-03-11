Miami Dolphins Free Agent Round Up

With free agency set to start this week, the Miami Dolphins will be looking to add some new faces, provided they free up some cap space. The team will also not be bringing back some of their players set to hit free agency.

Here is a list of players set to hit the open market:

Jay Cutler

After losing Ryan Tannehill for the season, Adam Gase went out and got his buddy Jay Cutler. Gase wanted to add another quarterback who could start ahead of Matt Moore and the gamble didn’t really pay off.

Cutler was inconsistent all season and was never able to put it all together after signing with the team a month before the season started. He finished with 2666 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

With Ryan Tannehill set to be the Dolphins starter in 2018, there is no need to bring back Cutler.

Matt Moore

Matt Moore made the Dolphins 2011 season watchable. After Chad Henne was lost for the season, Moore stepped in and gave the Dolphin fans a reason to watch the games on Sundays. He was named the teams MVP that season, his first year with the team.

With the hiring of Joe Philbin, it was fairly obvious he wanted his own quarterback. Tannehill was drafted and Moore took the backup role. But whenever Moore was given the chance to play, he made the most of it.

After Tannehill went down near the end of the 2016 season, Moore played the final three games and helped lead the team to the playoffs where they were eliminated in the wildcard round.

It’s obvious the Cutler signing disappointed Moore as he feels he can start in this league. Moore has been one of the better backup quarterbacks in this league. After seven years with the team, it was reported after the season that the Dolphins don’t plan to bring him back. next season. He won’t be out of a job for long though.

Damien Williams

Damien Williams found his niche in Gase’s offense last season as he was used as a weapon in the run and passing game. He was a good complement back to Jay Ajayi and when the trade happened, Williams stepped in as the starter but was quickly replaced by Kenyan Drake.

Williams suffered a shoulder injury in week 12 and was done for the season. He underwent surgery this offseason to fix said shoulder.

Not much has been said if Williams will be back next season as Drake is the clear starter at running back.

Anthony Fasano

Anthony Fasano was a big part of the Dolphins offense from 2008 - 2011. He was a solid tight end in the passing and blocking game. Fasano came back to the Dolphins on a one year deal last offseason.

Fasano didn’t do much in the passing game, but was key in the blocking phase of the game. Fasano is not expected back, along with Julius Thomas. So the Dolphins will be looking for some tight ends to add.

Jermon Bushrod

The Dolphins added Jermon Bushrod in 2016 and was a big bust. It was his first season playing guard after switching from tackle and to say the least, he was terrible.

The team wanted to be cheap at the guard position in 2017, so they re-signed Bushrod who had another bad season before being placed on injured reserve.

With Jesse Davis playing so well after replacing Bushrod, there is no reason to bring back Bushrod as a starter.

Sam Young

Sam Young has been a serviceable backup as a reserve on the offensive line. He stepped in after Ja’Wuan James was injured. He’s not a starter but would make for a fine backup as the Dolphins want to bring him back.

William Hayes

After being acquired from the Rams last offseason via trade, Hayes made a name for himself with his run defense. Plus the guy believes mermaids are real and dinosaurs didn’t exist.

He played 10 games before heading to injured reserve and he may or may not be back with the team next season.

Terrence Fede

Terrence Fede has been a backup since being drafted by the team in 2014. He’s been used sparingly on defense but has been used on special teams.

Against the Vikings in 2014, Fede blocked a punt to win the game for the team.

There has been little to no word on Fede, but he may be looking for a bigger role elsewhere.

Koa Misi

We haven’t heard Koa Misi’s name in quite some time. Injuries have pretty much derailed his career as he was placed on injured reserve before the season began.

Before injuries, Misi was an average defensive linebacker. Injuries caught up to him and he slowly began to decline.

Misi was said to have been retiring, but after searching around and finding no official statement I’ll assume he’s going to hit the free agent market. But he is probably done with football anyway.

Lamin Barrow

Lamin Barrow was signed to the Dolphins practice squad in 2016, was brought back in 2017 but was placed on injured reserve.

Could be back as a camp body.

Nate Allen

Nate Allen was brought in on a one year deal. He started seven games before being placed on injured reserve.

With T.J. McDonald and Reshad Jones set to start, Allen could look elsewhere for a starting spot but will most likely have to settle for a backup role.

Walt Aikens

After being drafted by the team in 2014, Walt Aikens has been a backup on defense but found a home on special teams.

He was drafted as a cornerback, but was moved to safety before being moved back to cornerback last season.

Aikens could be brought back as a depth player, or he can find another team who needs him as a backup.

Michael Thomas

The Dolphins special teams ace is set to hit the open market. Michael Thomas has been a huge part of the Dolphins since joining the team in 2013. Who doesn’t remember his first game as Dolphin where he picked off Tom Brady to seal the Dolphins victory?

Though he hasn’t contributed much on defense, Thomas has been a star special teams player for the Dolphins as he has been named that unit’s captain the past couple of seasons.

The Dolphins would be foolish not to bring him back, but it’s a business. Rumors say the Giants could show interest in Thomas.

Alterraun Verner

The Dolphins signed Alterraun Verner before the season started and he made the team as a backup. After some injuries in the secondary, Verner saw plenty of action on defense but was not great.

Cody Parkey

After the surprising release of Andrew Franks last offseason, the Dolphins added Cody Parkey who had a phenomenal first season with the team. He was a weapon for field goals, but also onside kicks as the team converted all four of those attempts.

The Dolphins need to make it a priority to bring Parkey back as he exceeded everyone’s expectations.

John Denney

John Denney is a Dolphins legend. He’s been with the Dolphins since 2005 and has never missed a start at long snapper.

Denney is so darn good at snapping snaps that are longer than the normal snap and is sometimes the first one down the field on punt coverage.

At the young age of 39, who knows how much Denney has left in him. He’s been such a key member of the Dolphins for the past decade and with long snappers not being overly expensive, don’t be surprised to see Denney back with the Dolphins again.