The Splash Zone 3/1/18: Adam Gase Meets With The Media At The Combine

The Miami Dolphins head coach met with the media at the combine yesterday. Adam Gase talked about a variety of topics including on how he’d love to have Jarvis Landry back next season and that is the reason why they franchise tagged him. He also expressed how excited he is to have Ryan Tannehill back and if it were up to him, he’d draft a quarterback every year.

Dolphins want Jarvis Landry back in 2018 - at the right price | Miami Herald

There is still space between what Jarvis Landry wants and what the Miami Dolphins are willing to offer. But those thinking he is definitely gone are wrong.

'Culture change' was reason Broncos fired Studesville, coach says | Miami Herald

Broncos coach Vance Joseph explains why he fired running backs coach Eric Studesville, whom the Dolphins were quick to hire.

Miami Dolphins: Does Adam Gase want to draft a QB every year? | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS — Even if the Miami Dolphins don't select a quarterback in the first round, it seems to make total sense that they'll draft one at some point in this year's draft.

Miami Dolphins DE Charles Harris to vie for starting job in 2018 | The Daily Dolphin

INDIANAPOLIS—Charles Harris had his season to acclimate. Now the Dolphins are expecting a big payoff for the No. 22 overall pick they spent on him a year ago.

Miami Dolphins have eyes on linebackers at NFL Combine | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins will be looking for linebacker help, with Lawrence Timmons expected to be released.

'Relationship' between Dolphins, Eagles have led to major trades | Miami Herald

The Eagles owe the Dolphins a small part of the Lombardi Trophy after appearing to get the better end of trades in each of the last two years.

The Splash Zone 2/28/18: Dolphins Trying To Find A Trade Partner For Jarvis Landry - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

2018 NFL Draft Scouting Notes - The Phinsider

Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest

Bates is a guy with ideal size and above average athleticism. He’s got really fluid hips and reacts to the ball effectively. He’s certainly not afraid to help...

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase set to meet with media at NFL Scouting Combine - The Phinsider

The NFL Scouting Combine is beginning, which means the top prospects for April’s NFL Draft are all heading to Indianapolis to run through drills and meet with teams. It also means the top...

Watch: Adam Gase meets with media at Scouting Combine - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase is meeting with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine this afternoon. He will have a 15-minute window during which he can take questions and give an update on...