Dolphins bring back former safety Renaldo Hill as Assistant DB coach

From 2006 through 2008, safety Renaldo Hill served as the Miami Dolphins’ starting free safety, playing in 39 games over that span. He recorded 195 tackles, six interceptions, 15 passes defensed, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery with a touchdown in his time wearing aqua. On Friday, the Dolphins announced Hill was returning to the team, this time, however, he will be on the sideline as a coach.

After a ten year playing career, which included stints with the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders, and Denver Broncos along with the Dolphins, Hill moved into coaching as a graduate assistant at Wyoming in 2012 and their cornerbacks coach in 2013. In 2015, Hill was hired as the secondary coach at the University of Pittsburgh, where he remained until joining the Dolphins. Hill will be the assistant defensive backs coach for Miami.

Hill will work with defensive backs coach Tony Oden, who joined the Dolphins last month after previously serving as the cornerbacks coach with the Detroit Lions. The move continues a shakeup of the Dolphins’ coaching staff, with head coach Adam Gase looking to improve the team’s on-field performance after a disappointing 2017 season.