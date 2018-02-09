Phinsider Radio - Recapping Super Bowl 52 and looking at Josh McDaniels

This week on Phinsider Radio, we recap Super Bowl 52 from the National Anthem to the end of the game and everything in between. What commercials stood out? What was the gutsiest play call by Doug Pederson and the Eagles offense? How did they come together to beat the New England Patriots? Of course, we must discuss Jay Ajayi and the photo he put up on Instagram following the game. Was he right to do so or was it a petty move? We dicuss in detail.

Additionally, we also look at how Josh McDaniels left the Colts at the altar and how it impacts the Miami Dolphins both now and in the future. Will this be a replay of Bill Belichick ruling the AFC East for years to come or will McDaniels fall flat on his face like he did in Denver?

Join MC$, Houtz and Sutton and tune in to this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio to hear this and more!