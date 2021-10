National Signing Day: A look back at Miami Dolphins recruiting rankings

It is National Signing Day, a day when we celebrate high school athletes making a decision on which college they will attend. College football fans will celebrate the signing of 5-star recruits, with recruiting classes being graded more than NFL Draft classes. Of course, most of these players will not be playing for a year as they redshirt, and then we probably will not see them become true stars for a couple of years, but it is a fun day for college football.

How does a recruiting rank reflect on a player’s potential to make it to the NFL? We break down the Miami Dolphins’ roster today, based on their Rivals.com star ranking, which ranges from 0 to 5 stars.

Unrated/Not Found

Chase Allen, linebacker

Jermon Bushrod, offensive line

Jay Cutler, quarterback

John Denney, long snapper

Terrence Fede, defensive end

William Hayes, defensive end

Ted Larsen, offensive line

Julius Thomas, tight end

Cameron Wake, defensive end

Jonathan Woodard, defensive end

2 Stars

Walt Aikens, safety

Nate Allen, safety (quarterback)

Andre Branch, defensive end

Jesse Davis, offensive line (defensive end)

Matt Haack, punter (kicker)

Charles Harris, defensive end

Sean Hickey, offensive line

Xavien Howard, cornerback

Cameron Malveaux, defensive end

Eric Smith, offensive line

3 Stars

Kiko Alonso, linebacker

Isaac Asiata, offensive line

Lamin Barrow, linebacker

Jake Brendel, offensive line

Taveze Calhoun, wide receiver

Brandon Doughty, quarterback

Trae Elston, safety

David Fales, quarterback

Isaiah Ford, wide receiver

Jakeem Grant, wide receiver

Neville Hewitt, linebacker (defensive back)

Tony Lippett, cornerback (athlete)

Jordan Lucas, safety

Bobby McCain, cornerback

Torry McTyer, cornerback (safety)

Koa Misi, linebacker

Drew Morgan, wide receiver

DeVante Parker, wide receiver

Cody Parkey, kicker

Senorise Perry, running back

Bradon Radcliff, running back

Rashawn Scott, wide receiver

De’Veon Smith, running back

Anthony Steen, offensive line

Cordrea Tankersley, cornerback

Ryan Tannehill, quarterback

Vincent Taylor, defensive tackle

Michael Thomas, safety (athlete)

Alterraun Verner, cornerback

Damien Williams, running back

4 Stars

Leonte Carroo, wide receiver

A.J. Derby, tight end (athlete)

Kenyan Drake, running back

Thomas Duarte, tight end (wide receiver)

Anthony Fasano, tight end

Davon Godchaux, defensive tackle (defensive end)

MarQueis Gray, tight end (quarterback)

Mike Hull, linebacker

Ja’Wuan James, offensive line

Malcolm Lewis, wide receiver

Matt Moore, quarterback

Francis Owusu, wide receiver

Jordan Phillips, defensive tackle

Mike Pouncey, offensive line

Maurice Smith, safety

Zach Sterup, offensive line

Kenny Stills, wide receiver

Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle

Lawrence Timmons, linebacker

Gabe Wright, defensive tackle

5 Stars

Stephone Anthony, linebacker

Tracy Howard, cornerback

Reshad Jones, safety

Jarvis Landry, wide receiver

T.J. McDonald, safety

Raekwon McMillan, linebacker

Laremy Tunsil, offensive line

Sam Young, offensive line