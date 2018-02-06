Todd McShay Mock Draft 2.0: Dolphins protecting Ryan Tannehill with first pick

The Miami Dolphins head into the 2018 offseason with plenty of question marks, and not a lot of obvious answers. Free agency will be important for the team, where there should be solid signings, but not a lot of splash moves for the team. The 2018 NFL Draft may be the biggest portion of the offseason for the team this year, with the team looking to add younger talent to fill the holes as they rebuild the team after a disappointing 6-10 season.

One of the biggest questions marks continues to be the team’s offensive line. Somehow, no matter where the Dolphins look to find linemen to solve this continuing problem, no answers materialize. This offseason, they again need to address the line, likely concentrating on the guard positions. In his second projection of the year, ESPN’s Todd McShay’s 2018 NFL Mock Draft has the Dolphins addressing that exact need with their first pick.

“Quarterback could be an option if one of the top four QBs is still available here,”McShay says of his projection giving the Dolphins Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson. “However, Miami has a glaring need at guard, both in the run game (29th in rushing yards in 2017) and to protect Ryan Tannehill. Dolphins fans won’t be excited with this pick, but they would be getting one of the top five football players in this draft. Nelson is one of the safer picks.”

McShay is correct in his assessment that Dolphins fans would not be excited by Nelson’s selection, but it could be a continuation of the team looking to be solid with this offseason, systematically addressing needs and answering the questions that still surround them. Protecting Ryan Tannehill, adding to the offensive line’s ability to open holes for Kenyan Drake, and giving the offense a chance to find a rhythm they never had in 2017 could be exactly what needs to happen. Nelson may not be the sexiest pick of the Draft, but, if he is still on the board with the 11th overall selection, he may be exactly the right pick for Miami.