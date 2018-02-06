2018 NFL Bad Lip Reading features Jay Cutler, Jarvis Landry, Matt Moore, Walt Aikens

Don’t call it a comeback, because the Bad Lip Reading guys have been here for years. And now they are back with their 2018 version of the NFL edition. There are some really good entries this year - though I do not think anything has topped Adrian Peterson’s orange peanut yet.

This year’s NFL Bad Lip Reading features several Miami Dolphins appearances, including Jay Cutler, Adam Gase, Matt Moore, Walt Aikens, and Jarvis Landry. It is definitely worth the six minutes.

Hope you enjoy and let us know if you are going to change your high-tops in the comments below.