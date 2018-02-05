Caption This: Tom Brady lost the Super Bowl edition

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots last night to claim the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship and their first NFL Championship since 1960. It was a back-and-forth game between two offenses that did not want to be slowed down. After a ridiculous 1,151 yards of offense combined, the Eagles’ 41 points were enough to outlast a comeback attempt from the Patriots, who say Tom Brady fumble away a last-gasp tie attempt, finishing with 33 points.

Because, (a) nearly every fan base in the NFL is happy with seeing the Patriots lose and (b) we are a Miami Dolphins fan website, which means we are really happy to see the Patriots lose, it is time to have a little fun with last night’s result. There are plenty of pictures that can be used for “Caption This” type of posts - and I am sure we will still have a couple more to come out of this game - but today we will go with one that is always a fan favorite: Tom Brady on his butt.

Use the comments at the bottom of the article to share with us your caption for the picture. And, if you see a caption you really enjoy, make sure to use the “rec” option on the comment.