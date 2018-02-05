Eagles win Super Bowl; Save humanity from another Patriots championship

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl championship on Sunday night, beating the New England Patriots and saving humanity from another year of hearing how great the Patriots are. It was a great game, if you like Pro Bowl-like defense. There were trick plays, ridiculous catches, and Eli Manning.

Tom Brady threw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards with three touchdowns. The Patriots never punted. New England had 613 yards of offense and 29 first downs. Brady had the ball in his hands with over two minutes to play and a chance to overcome the five-point deficit they were then facing.

Everything says the Patriots won this game.

But, Nick Foles is heading to Disney World today as the Super Bowl MVP and Philadelphia is celebrating/rioting as Super Bowl champions.

Foles became the first quarterback to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl, catching a one-yard pass from Trey Burton to push the Eagles to a 22-12 halftime lead.

The touchdown from Foles was a perfect response to an attempted trick play from the Patriots, with Brady moving out to catch a pass, only to have it fall off his hands incomplete.

New England was able to claim their only lead in the contest with a Brady to Rob Gronkowski touchdown pass with 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. Seven minutes later, the Eagles took their next possession and scored on a pass from Foles to Zach Ertz. After a strip sack of Brady two plays later, the Eagle ended the Patriots’ shot at a regulation win with a field goal, setting up the 41-33 final score.

New England looked for some late game magic on their last drive, moving 40 yards in a minute, but the last-ditch Hail Mary attempt fell incomplete and the Eagles began their celebration.

Eli Manning, the New York Giants quarterback who twice beat Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl, also came away with a win during the game, albeit during the commercials. The NFL had a series of commercials featuring Eli trying to decide on a touchdown celebration for next year. He finally solved it with a Dirty Dancing routine that included lifting Odell Beckham, Jr., over his head like Patrick Swayze lifting Jennifer Grey.

The Super Bowl was really entertaining this year, with both teams marching up and down the field. Thankfully, it is Philadelphia that is celebrating today.