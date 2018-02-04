2018 NFL Honors: Miami Dolphins style

Last night on Twitter, I posted a series of polls to conduct the Miami Dolphins version of the “NFL Honors” show. Basically, I asked for the winners of a bunch of different “awards” so we can see who the fans think were the best Dolphins players of the year. Now, we can take a look at the results.
Some of these were pretty easy - like I only gave one real option for both the Comeback Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year awards - but some were tougher. Who “won” which award? Time to review.
And, if you still want to vote or to see the results of each poll, I will embed the tweets below.
Dolphins Rookie of the Year
Winner: Davon Godchaux
Other nominees: Cordrea Tankersley, Charles Harris, Matt Haack
Dolphins Rookie of the Year?— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Comeback Player of the Year
Winner: Reshad Jones
Other nominees: The wrong answer
Dolphins comeback player of the year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year
Winner: Kenny Stills
Other nominees: Kenny Stills
Stills was the Dolphins’ nominee for the NFL’s award, so I just left it at that.
Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Defensive Player of the Year
Winner: Ndamukong Suh
Other nominees: Reshad Jones, Xavien Howard, Cameron Wake
Defensive player of the year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Offensive Player of the Year
Winner: Jarvis Landry
Other nominees: Kenyan Drake, Jay Cutler, Jesse Davis
Offensive player of the year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Air Player of the Year
Winner: Jay Cutler
Other nominees: David Fales, Matt Moore
Air Player of Year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Ground Player of the Year
Winner: Kenyan Drake
Other nominees: Jay Ajayi, Damien Williams
Ground player of the year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Breakout Player of the Year
Winner: Kenyan Drake
Other nominees: Xavien Howard, Jesse Davis, Jordan Phillips
Breakout player of year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Offensive Lineman of the Year
Winner: Jesse Davis
Other nominees: Mike Pouncey, Laremy Tunsil, Ja’Wuan James
Offensive lineman of the year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Defensive Lineman of the Year
Winner: Ndamukong Suh
Other nominees: Cameron Wake, Jordan Phillips, Andre Branch
Defensive lineman of the year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Receiver/Tight End of the Year
Winner: Jarvis Landry
Other nominees: Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Anthony Fasano
Receiver/tight end of year?— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Linebacker of the Year
Winner: Kiko Alonso
Other nominees: Lawrence Timmons, Chase Allen, Stephone Anthony
Linebacker of the year?— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Defensive Back of the Year
Winner: Xavien Howard
Other nominees: Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain, Cordrea Tankersley
Defensive back of the year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins Special Teams Player of the Year
Winner: Cody Parkey
Other nominees: Michael Thomas, John Denney, Matt Haack
Special teams player of the year— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
Dolphins MVP
Winner: Jarvis Landry
Other nominees: Ryan Tannehill, Ndamukong Suh, Reshad Jones
(Yes, I threw Tannehill in there because of the joke that there was a four game swing from last year, so it must have been Tannehill’s injury that caused it, right?)
MVP?— Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018
