2018 NFL Honors: Miami Dolphins style

Last night on Twitter, I posted a series of polls to conduct the Miami Dolphins version of the “NFL Honors” show. Basically, I asked for the winners of a bunch of different “awards” so we can see who the fans think were the best Dolphins players of the year. Now, we can take a look at the results.

Some of these were pretty easy - like I only gave one real option for both the Comeback Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year awards - but some were tougher. Who “won” which award? Time to review.

And, if you still want to vote or to see the results of each poll, I will embed the tweets below.

Dolphins Rookie of the Year

Winner: Davon Godchaux

Other nominees: Cordrea Tankersley, Charles Harris, Matt Haack

Dolphins Rookie of the Year? — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Comeback Player of the Year

Winner: Reshad Jones

Other nominees: The wrong answer

Dolphins comeback player of the year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year

Winner: Kenny Stills

Other nominees: Kenny Stills

Stills was the Dolphins’ nominee for the NFL’s award, so I just left it at that.

Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Defensive Player of the Year

Winner: Ndamukong Suh

Other nominees: Reshad Jones, Xavien Howard, Cameron Wake

Defensive player of the year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Offensive Player of the Year

Winner: Jarvis Landry

Other nominees: Kenyan Drake, Jay Cutler, Jesse Davis

Offensive player of the year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Air Player of the Year

Winner: Jay Cutler

Other nominees: David Fales, Matt Moore

Air Player of Year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Ground Player of the Year

Winner: Kenyan Drake

Other nominees: Jay Ajayi, Damien Williams

Ground player of the year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Breakout Player of the Year

Winner: Kenyan Drake

Other nominees: Xavien Howard, Jesse Davis, Jordan Phillips

Breakout player of year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Offensive Lineman of the Year

Winner: Jesse Davis

Other nominees: Mike Pouncey, Laremy Tunsil, Ja’Wuan James

Offensive lineman of the year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Defensive Lineman of the Year

Winner: Ndamukong Suh

Other nominees: Cameron Wake, Jordan Phillips, Andre Branch

Defensive lineman of the year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Receiver/Tight End of the Year

Winner: Jarvis Landry

Other nominees: Kenny Stills, DeVante Parker, Anthony Fasano

Receiver/tight end of year? — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Linebacker of the Year

Winner: Kiko Alonso

Other nominees: Lawrence Timmons, Chase Allen, Stephone Anthony

Linebacker of the year? — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Defensive Back of the Year

Winner: Xavien Howard

Other nominees: Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain, Cordrea Tankersley

Defensive back of the year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins Special Teams Player of the Year

Winner: Cody Parkey

Other nominees: Michael Thomas, John Denney, Matt Haack

Special teams player of the year — Kevin Nogle (@thephinsider) February 4, 2018

Dolphins MVP

Winner: Jarvis Landry

Other nominees: Ryan Tannehill, Ndamukong Suh, Reshad Jones

(Yes, I threw Tannehill in there because of the joke that there was a four game swing from last year, so it must have been Tannehill’s injury that caused it, right?)