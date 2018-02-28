2018 NFL Draft Scouting Notes

Jessie Bates III , S, Wake Forest

Bates is a guy with ideal size and above average athleticism. He’s got really fluid hips and reacts to the ball effectively. He’s certainly not afraid to help out in the ground game and seems to always be around the ball. This is really the first time I am getting into his film but Bates is an intriguing prospect. I don’t see anything elite about him but I do see potential to be a special pro.

Rashaan Gaulden , DB, Tennessee

Gaulden is an underrated guy. This is really the first time I’ve dug into his film and I’ll say this, it is a crime I didn’t have him on my big board. Gaulden is a really good football player. He’s got good size and plays very physical. He does a good job fighting with his hands and battles to defend passes. He’s also not shy to help out in the ground game. He does a good job of creating turnovers, whether its INTs or fumbles and his motor is very high. I really like what I’ve seen so far on him.

John Kelly , RB, Tennessee

I’ve done so write ups on Kelly before, but I am going to revisit him again in this edition. One, I cannot watch Tennessee film without noticing him. I love Kelly’s style of play and I think he’s greatly underrated. This RB class is unreal, it’s amazing, and I think Kelly could be an absolute steal in this draft. I have a 2nd round grade on him, but if I had to guess now, I bet he ends up a 3rd or 4th round pick, simply because this class is unbelievable.

Korey Robertson , WR, Southern Miss

Robertson is another really underrated guy. He’s got good size, I love his toughness, ability to win one on one jump balls, has reliable hands, and is always trying to break free of tackles. He’s actually a lot faster than I was expecting for his size. He’s a playmaker too; I really see a lot of potential in him. I’ve only watched 2 games of film on him, so I still have homework to do, but I am very impressed with him.