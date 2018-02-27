What can the Miami Dolphins expect in return for Jarvis Landry trade?

The Miami Dolphins placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry earlier this month, seemingly locking the receiver into another year with the South Florida franchise. As soon as they made the franchise tag move, however, speculation began swirling that the team really was looking to trade Landry, who is heading into his fifth season in the NFL after breaking the record for most receptions in a player’s first four years. As the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week, the expectation is the Dolphins will be looking for a trading partner, attempting to ship away their 2014 second-round draft pick.

With the non-exclusive franchise tag, the Dolphins are committed to paying Landry around $16 million for the 2018 season. Landry, however, can negotiate with another team and come to an agreement. If that deal is not matched by Miami, the new team would then have to send two first-round draft picks to the Dolphins.

So, the trade market should start at two first-round picks, right? Not exactly. In fact, do not expect the Dolphins to get anywhere near that asking price.

According to a report from the Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero on Tuesday, the Dolphins realize the franchise tag compensation has nothing to do with what they will actually receive in return for trading Landry. He writes, “But the Dolphins would be willing to accept less. If the Dolphins manage to trade Landry the likely compensation, multiple NFL people are saying, would be perhaps a third-round pick. Or maybe a low second-rounder. Or maybe a player.”

A third-round pick, or maybe a low second-round pick, or maybe a player.

That is not much of a haul for the Dolphins, especially when you take into account Landry’s 400 career receptions. That is not going to excite fans, especially if they look at the two first-round picks the franchise tag seems to indicate will be Miami’s if Landry leaves.

The Dolphins reportedly want to keep Landry, and Landry reportedly wants to stay in Miami. At least, that is what both sides are saying publically. They will likely continue saying that until a trade is completed. Just do not expect the Dolphins to be reciving an abundance of riches if they move on from the Pro Bowl receiver.