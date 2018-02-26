Kansas City Chiefs fan reaction to Marcus Peters trade seems familiar

Remember when the Miami Dolphins traded away Brandon Marshall for two third-round draft picks? Or when they traded Vontae Davis for a second-round draft pick? Or when they traded Mike Wallace for a fifth-round pick? Or when they traded Jay Ajayi for a fourth-round draft pick?

Remember everyone’s reactions to those - and other - trades? The fan reaction is that the Dolphins always send away their best players for not enough in return. They should have gotten more. They should have demanded more.

But, there may not have been more out there.

And, now we have proof that it is not a Miami Dolphins thing. It is an NFL thing. Just check out the reactions happening over at Arrowhead Pride today as they learn of the details of the trade that sent cornerback Marcus Peters to the Los Angeles Rams.

In return for Peters, Kansas City received a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 second-round pick. There may also be a 2018 sixth-round pick going from the Chiefs to the Rams.

As Arrowhead Pride’s Joel Thorman writes:

One day, I really want to know the backstory behind this trade because I expected much more than this. I didn’t expect the return for the Chiefs to be this low. This trade does not look any better right now. It seems obvious to me now why someone — sure seems like it was the Chiefs — didn’t want these details coming out. There has to be more to the story.

Reading the reactions sure feels familiar.

Dolphins fans are not the only fans to feel like their team was fleeced in a trade, sending away a talented player for not nearly enough in return. Maybe the trade market was not as strong as fans believed it to be. Maybe fans just always expect more. Maybe, no matter what was returned, the fans would not be happy.

All this does, however, is prove that other fan bases react the same way to what appears to be a bad trade.