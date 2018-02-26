 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dolphins plan to meet with Jarvis Landry’s agent at the combine later this week

New, comments
By Josh Houtz
/ new
Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

The Jarvis Landry saga is from over, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, we could be much closer to a resolution by the end of the combine.

According to Schefter, the Dolphins plan to meet with Landry’s agent at the combine this Wednesday. And “per multiple sources” the Dolphins are believed to have significant interest in trading the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

This is a long way from over. But we should have a better idea of what the future entails for Landry, by week’s end.

UPDATE:

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins hope to trade Jarvis Landry.

Loading comments...