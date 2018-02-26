2018 NFL Mock Draft: Dolphins back to looking defense according to SB Nation

The weekly updates of SB Nation’s 2018 NFL Mock Draft continued Monday morning with the latest projection from Dan Kadar. Last week, Kadar had the Dolphins adding Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams. This week, however, he has Miami jumping back to the defensive side of the ball, shoring up the linebacker corps.

Kadar gives Miami Virginia Tech linebacker Tremained Edmunds in this week’s mock, likely leading to a linebacker trio of Raekwon McMillan, Kiko Alonso, and Edmunds for the Dolphins. Of the pick, Kadar writes:

Edmunds is yet another player who could be moving up the draft with a good combine showing. For the Dolphins, it would be a coin flip situation with he and Georgia’s Roquan Smith on the board. That is, unless they draft a quarterback here.

Last week, our own Josh Houtz broke down Edmunds, concluding:

Although I still believe Georgia LB Roquan Smith is the best LB prospect in the draft, Tremaine Edmunds could end up being the better player when all is said and done. At just 19-years old, he has the ability to make plays that many linebackers simply can’t. And his strength and skill-set will only get better with experience. His prototypical size would make him an ideal fit as SAM in a 4-3 defense, or a MLB in a 3-4. Edmunds ability to dissect a play and react without hesitation is an art, and one that I look forward to seeing develop as the years pass. He needs to continue to get better in coverage, but has shown enough throughout his collegiate career to warrant a top-10 pick in this year’s draft. Whether or not Edmunds will be available when Miami is on the clock is anyone’s guess. But one thing is certain, the Dolphins could do a lot worse than Tremaine Edmunds at No. 11.

Assuming Edmunds would take the SAM position for the Dolphins, that would leave Miami with Alonso and McMillan to fill the WILL and MIKE positions. McMillan was slated to be in the middle this year before his injury, but Alonso is best suited as a middle linebacker, which would likely move McMillan to the WILL position. That should be a solid set of three linebackers for the 2018 campaign.

Would Edmunds excite you as a fan?