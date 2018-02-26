Dolphins show interest in running back at Scouting Combine

The Miami Dolphins have been primarily linked to quarterbacks and linebackers heading toward the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. That does not mean the Dolphins will necessarily look at those positions when the 2018 NFL Draft rolls around in April, it just means there is some speculation floating around out there. Now, there is a report that the Dolphins could be linked to a top player at another position.

According to a report on Monday morning from Miami Herald reporter Armando Salguero, Miami is “already showing significant interest in seeing how Louisiana State University running back Derrius Guice will fare,” at the Combine. The LSU running back is thought to be the second running back on most draft boards, and a strong showing at the Combine could solidify that position, ranking only behind Penn State’s Saquon Barkley.

The Dolphins could be in the market for a running back this year, looking to add another option next to Kenyan Drake for 2018. Miami traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2017 season, relying on Drake for the second-half of the year. Dake carried the ball 133 times during the season, picking up 644 yards with three touchdowns, along with 48 receptions for 239 yards and a score. The team had planned to pair Drake with Damien Williams, but Williams was injured through much of the late season.