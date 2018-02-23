NFL Draft 2018: Compensatory picks released

The NFL has announced the 32 compensatory draft picks for the 2018 NFL Draft. These picks are awarded and spread between rounds three and seven, giving teams an additional pick based on free agents lost and signed the previous offseason. This year, 15 teams were awarded the picks, with the Miami Dolphins not receiving any choices.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Oakland Raiders were each awarded four picks. The Arizona Cardinals, who were awarded three choices, were given the first of the picks, the 33rd pick in round three, or the 97th overall selection. The Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Bengals were each given one pick in the third round.

32 compensatory choices in the 2018 @NFL Draft have been awarded to 15 teams pic.twitter.com/7so8TJfChd — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) February 23, 2018

The Texans were also awarded three picks. The Minnesota Vikings were awarded two picks, while the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Denver, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were each awarded one choice. The Falcons will have the final pick in the Draft, known as the “Mr. Irrelevant” pick.

The exact formula utilitzed to assign the compensatory picks has never been revealed by the NFL.

Last year, the NFL allowed compensatory picks to be traded for the first time. That will continue into the 2018 NFL Draft.