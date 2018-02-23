Jonathan Martin in police custody after possible threat to self, others

Former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jonathan Martin has been taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department after making a post to his verified Instagram account, according to multiple reports. The post showed a shotgun and shells, and had the caption “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.” The post also tags his high school Harvard-Westlake, the Miami Dolphins, and several former teammates, including former Dolphins and current Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito and current Dolphins center Mike Pouncey.

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story... pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

Martin left the Dolphins in 2013 in the wake of a bully scandal which implicated several of his former Dolphins teammates — including Pouncey and Incognito.

The Harvard-Westlake closed campus on Friday. The school informed parents that the school would not be open in the morning via emergency messaging. The message from the school read, “Last evening, we learned of an Internet post that mentions Harvard-Westlake by name. Out of an abundance of caution, and because the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, we made the decision to close school today. We are working closely with law enforcement and will share more information when we are able.”

ABC first reported Martin had been taken into custody over the potential threats.