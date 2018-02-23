Phinsider Radio - A chat with former NFL Scout Greg Gabriel, a discussion about Jarvis Landry, mock drafts and more!

This week on Phinsider Radio, we talk with former NFL Scout Greg Gabriel, who provides a wealth of information. What do front offices do during draft season? How much do they lie? You won’t want to miss the story he tells about Kyle Boller.

We also talk in-depth about the Jarvis Landry and the franchise tag situation. Was this the right move for the Miami Dolphins and where do they go from here? What are Gabriel’s thoughts on Landry? Spoiler: If you’re a Landry fan, you won’t be happy.

We spend some time on mock drafts and give you tips on how to analyze and read them. After hearing us explain how they are viewed in the inner circles, you may never look at mock drafts the same again.

Be sure to listen to Phinsider Radio to hear all of this and more, including some discussion on Mike Pouncey. This is an episode filled with lots of great information and tidbits and the Greg Gabriel interview is one you don’t want to miss.