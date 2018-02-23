Panthers, Titans among teams interested in trading for Jarvis Landry

Three days ago, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins would be franchise tagging their star wide receiver, Jarvis Landry. Since then, rumors have swirled about what the future holds for such a key piece of Miami’s offense. Now, there appears to be a very real possibility that Landry doesn’t even play in South Florida next season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints are four potential trade partners that have interest in dealing for the 25-year old pass catcher. Any team that wants to trade for Landry must be willing to take on the $16 million cap hit for his franchise tender, or more likely, have a long-term deal worked out with Landry before the trade even occurs.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Miami is not going to give Landry up for cheap. Since being drafted in the second-round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Landry has the most receptions for any wide receiver over the first four years of his career and has been a consistent threat towards opposing defenses. He’s has the team’s most reliable set of hands and is the one player Ryan Tannehill looks to when a key first down or red zone conversion is needed.

Though, Miami is likely willing to deal Landry if the right opportunity arrives. The young wideout has been dangled as trade bait for the past few months and has been seen as having an attitude problem by some in the organization.

With all that said, the next few weeks will be crucial to any potential trade development. The NFL scouting combine takes place in less than a week and is often the hub of trade talks for general managers and other front office personnel, meaning we’re bound to hear more news on the subject very soon.