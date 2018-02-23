Dolphins hosting Vontae Davis on free agent visit

The Miami Dolphins are, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, hosting a free agent meeting with their 2009 first-round draft pick. Cornerback Vontae Davis, who spent the 2009 through 2011 seasons with Miami before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts during training camp in 2012, was released by the Colts, making him eligible to sign with a team immediately.

He has already visited with the Buffalo Bills, Clebeland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, and Oakland Raiders.

Davis has played in 120 career games, with 112 starts, recording 408 tackles, 22 interceptions with one touchdown, 106 passes defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two sacks. He was limited to just five games played last year due to a groin injury. That injury, which team officials felt was not as serious as Davis felt it was, ultimately led to a falling out between the Colts and Davis.

Davis was traded by the Dolphins during the team’s appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks series. He was informed by the team’s then-general manager Jeff Ireland that he had been traded, with the show also highlighting then-head coach Joe Philbin’s frustration with the work ethic and attitude of Davis. When he was told of the trade, the cameras caught the awkward moment in Ireland’s office, with Davis responding, “I want to call my grandmother.”

Miami received a 2013 second-round pick and a conditional-sixth round pick in return for Davis, though the sixth-round pick was ultimately retained by the Colts. The Dolphins drafted cornerback Jamar Taylor with the pick from Indianapolis, who was traded to the Browns before the 2016 season.

Davis was selected to the 2014 and 2015 Pro Bowls with the Colts.

The entire awkward scene from Hard Knocks can be viewed on the NFL’s YouTube channel.