2018 NFL Draft player rankings: Houtz’s top 5 prospects by position

As we inch closer and closer to the 2018 NFL Draft, experts and analysts begin to refine their NFL draft boards. I am NOT an expert. In fact, I am nothing more than a guy who loves football. To be honest, I have watched about as much film as you’d expect from a proud new father, who works 50+ hours a week. With the draft a little more than two months away, I decided to put together my top 5 prospects at each position. This isn’t perfect, and will probably change a few times between now and the draft.

Here is a list of my top 5 prospects at each position.

Quarterbacks

1. Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2. Lamar Jackson, Louisville

3. Josh Rosen, UCLA

4. Sam Darnold, USC

5. Josh Allen, Wyoming

Running Backs

1. Saquon Barkley, Penn State

2. Derrius Guice, LSU

3. Ronald Jones III, USC

4. Sony Michel, Georgia

5. Rashaad Penny, San Diego State

Wide Receivers

1. Calvin Ridley, Alabama

2. Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

3. Courtland Sutton, SMU

4. Anthony Miller, Memphis

5. Deon Cain, Clemson

Tight Ends

1. Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

2. Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

3. Mike Gesicki, Penn State

4. Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

5. Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin

Centers

1. Billy Price, Ohio State

2. Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

3. Will Clapp, LSU

4. James Daniels, Iowa

5. Mason Cole, Michigan

Guards

1. Quentin Nelson, Notre Dame

2. Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

3. Will Hernandez, UTEP

4. Braden Smith, Auburn

5. Sam Jones, Arizona State

Offensive Tackles

1. Connor Williams, Texas

2. Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

3. Orlando Brown, Oklahoma

4. Martinas Rankin, Mississippi State

5. Chukwuma Okorafor, Western Michigan

Defensive Tackles

1. Vita Vea, Washington

2. Maurice Hurst, Michigan

3. Da’Ron Payne, Alabama

4. Taven Bryan, Florida

5. Harison Phillips, Stanford

Defensive Ends

1. Bradley Chubb, NC State

2. Marcus Davenport, Texas (SA)

3. Sam Hubbard, Ohio State

4. Arden Key, LSU

5. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma

Inside Linebackers

1. Roquan Smith, Georgia

2. Rashaan Evans, Alabama

3. Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

4. Micah Kiser, Virginia

5. Josey Jewell, Iowa

Outside Linebackers

1. Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

2. Harold Landry, Boston College

3. Malik Jefferson, Texas

4. Uchenna Nwosu, USC

5. Lorenzo Carter, Georgia

Cornerbacks

1. Denzel Ward, Ohio State

2. Joshua Jackson, Iowa

3. Mike Hughes, UCF

4. Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State

5. Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

Safeties

1. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

2. Derwin James, Florida State

3. Ronnie Harrison, Alabama

4. Armani Watts, Texas A&M

5. Justin Reid, Stanford

