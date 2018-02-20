The Dolphins will place the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry

According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins will place the franchise tag on Pro-Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The #Dolphins are going to place the franchise tag on WR Jarvis Landry, source said. It costs them $16M, but they keep a very good place in the building (and off the free agent market). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2018

The Dolphins will hope to reach a long-term deal with the star wide receiver before the start of the season. Landry will make $16M in 2018, and will remain with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Miami will likely use the non-exclusive tag on Landry, forcing teams to give up TWO first-round picks if they agree to acquire the 25-year old wide receiver.

#Dolphins placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jarvis Landry means they'll pay him $16 million for 2018 (but can also negotiate a long-term deal). Also, it allows other teams to negotiate with him... BUT, if he signs elsewhere, that team would owe Miami TWO 1st-round picks — Greg Likens (@GregLikens) February 21, 2018

Buckle up, things could get interesting.

UPDATE: The Dolphins have announced the move:

We have placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Jarvis Landry. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 21, 2018