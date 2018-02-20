 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Dolphins will place the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry

By Josh Houtz
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins will place the franchise tag on Pro-Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The Dolphins will hope to reach a long-term deal with the star wide receiver before the start of the season. Landry will make $16M in 2018, and will remain with the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Miami will likely use the non-exclusive tag on Landry, forcing teams to give up TWO first-round picks if they agree to acquire the 25-year old wide receiver.

Buckle up, things could get interesting.

UPDATE: The Dolphins have announced the move:

Poll

Are you happy with the Dolphins placing the franchise tag on Jarvis Landry?

This poll is closed

  • 72%
    Yes
    (354 votes)
  • 27%
    No
    (131 votes)
485 votes total Vote Now

