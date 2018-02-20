2018 NFL Mock Draft 6.0 - 2 Rounds

Round 1

1. Cleveland (0-16) Sam Darnold, QB, USC

After taking Myles Garrett first overall last year the Browns take a QB number overall in 2018. I am sticking with Darnold here from my last mock. I really don’t know, I think Rosen is ready to start now and is the more polished passer, but Darnold is an exciting and intriguing prospect that I think has a higher ceiling. Either way, I think this pick needs to be a QB and I am having them pick Darnold. As for Darnold, people overreacted after their bowl loss saying that Darnold isn’t good and all sorts of stuff…..that is just crazy. Darnold is good, really good. He’s got an NFL arm, I like where his accuracy is at, I like where he’s at from a leadership standpoint and I think he’s been incredibly mature both on and off the field; and remember he’s only a redshirt sophomore. As of right now, I think Rosen is the safer pick but Darnold in my mind has the higher ceiling. If I were a Browns fan I would love this pick.

2. New York Giants (3-13) Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

The Giants will surely be in re-building mode this off season; coming off one of the worst Giants seasons I can certainly remember. I have them taking a young QB here and definitely one of the top prospects in this draft. Rosen is the most polished thrower in the draft and honestly could start day 1. Now, assuming Eli is still there, I think he sits behind Eli for some time, but hey it did wonders for Aaron Rodgers. I think Rosen has all the tools you look for; I think he’s accurate, makes smart decisions, can escape pressure and has shown good improvement throughout his career. I think the character concerns are nonsense and I would be shocked to see him fall out of the top five. These top 4 QBs really have me guessing for the moment; I think it truly ends up being a 4 QBs in the top 10 draft; which is pretty cool.

3. Indianapolis (4-12) Bradley Chubb, DE, N.C. St.

Bradley Chubb would make a lot of sense here. The Colts are a pretty bad team right and really have holes all over their roster. Chubb is one of the elite prospects in this draft and will make an immediate impact. He’s tough, recognizes plays quickly, has great hand use, stout, good vs the pass and the run…there’s a lot to like about him. I think Barkley is in play here but Chubb most certainly could very well be their pick.

4. Cleveland - from Houston (4-12) Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.

The Browns offense is instantly changed with 2 draft picks. It’s crazy how that works. I think Fitzpatrick is certainly tempting here, but if it’s me, I am adding help for my young new QB. I think this takes a lot of pressure off Darnold, and honestly can help you win now. As for Barkley, everybody knows him; I don’t need to give my take….he’s freaking good.

5. Denver (5-11) Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

I think Denver listens to calls for Fitzpatrick, but they are obsessed with getting a QB so they take Mayfield here. Mayfield will probably not get out of the top 10. I know he recently said get me to Miami, while that’s all fine and dandy, I don’t think Miami will even have a shot to draft him. Denver was pretty bad this year and the QB was a big part of that. Elway will be aggressive in getting a QB and I think that QB will be the exciting Baker Mayfield.

6. Trade: San Francisco from NYJ (5-11) Minkah Fitzpatick, CB, Alabama

I think if the draft plays out this way the Jets will be sitting pretty to trade down for a hefty price for anyone desperate to draft Fitzpatrick. Here I have the 49ers trading up and grabbing him. The Jets could certainly still just draft Fitzpatrick here; he’s clearly one of the best players available; but the trade value may be too good to pass on. As for San Francisco, they grab an elite prospect and a defensive game changer to add to their already very young and talented roster.

7. Tampa Bay (5-11) Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Nelson is a monster guard prospect that is one of the best players in this draft. You guys know how much scouts love him. He’s an immediate starter and really this is a no brainer for the Bucs. I know their pass rush is lacking and I would listen to someone try to sell me on Davenport this early but Nelson is too much to pass on.

8. Trade: Buffalo from Chicago (5-11) Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

I have no idea what the price tag would be for this trade; I just have hard time seeing these top 4 QBs falling out of the top 10 and I could certainly see Buffalo being aggressive in acquiring their QB of the future. All that being said; I am really starting to fall in love with Josh Allen’s tape and talent. Allen’s tape is fun to watch. He’s highly athletic and a couple times a game you will see him run all over the place extending the play and heaving it downfield in a way that makes me smile. His mechanics and accuracy are issues….true. He’s got skills that are raw, but this kid has an arm that blows me away. I’ve seen impressive touch and he can be accurate, he’s got the skill, he’s just inconsistent. Again, I hear a lot of opinions on these QBs…..really I like all of them. I think Allen is talented and is a first round pick. I do think he needs to develop but I think this is a bold selection for Buffalo.

9. Trade: New York Jets from SF (6-10) Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

The New York Jets trade down and are still able to land to the top WR in the draft. The Jets offense doesn’t scare anyone and they need some legit threats. Ridley is a smooth route-runner with skills that remind me of Antonio Brown. Terrific pick here for the Jets.

10. Oakland (6-10) Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

This will be an interesting spot here for the Raiders. They are coming off a disappointing year and could go a couple different ways here. In my mind, I would be considering Smith, Edmunds, Vea, Davenport and Ward; possibly Payne. The Raider’s defense was not good and they have a chance to grab an elite prospect here so I have them taking Roquan Smith. He’s a sideline to sideline, hard hitter, smart and instinctive LB that plays with an aggression that I love. He does lack ideal size and his block shedding will be an issue but I think he’s a stud now and will only continue to improve.

11. Miami (6-10) Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

I keeping this pick the same (for the Phins). I do have doubts that Edmunds will be available here; I know he’s been hyped up a lot lately. While I have liked what I’ve seen from him this year I really haven’t dove into his film until my latest mock. I think he’s a solid top 15 guy, a 3 –down LB, very athletic and a very high ceiling. He’s not a perfect prospect, but I get excited thinking that we may select him here with this pick. I think he makes our defense a lot better.

12. Cincinnati (7-9) Marcus Davenport, DE, UTEP

Davenport is another prospect that has been hot lately. I’ll never forget the first time I put film on of this kid; it blew me away. In fact, if the Dolphins picked him 11 overall, I’d be a happy man. His tape is VIOLENT, I think he’s a stud and a future star. That said; the Bengals grab him here. Sure he’s a raw prospect that beat up on lesser competition but he’s an unbelievable athlete, very talented and has a ridiculously high ceiling.

13. Washington (7-9) Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio St.

Washington finally made a decision on Kirk Cousins and it ultimately cost them a young, solid piece to their defense in Kendall Fuller. They will look to add a CB here and Ward is a no-brainer. Ward had a phenomenal year and if it wasn’t for his size, I’d say he’s a top 10 lock. He would come in and be an immediate starter for the Redskins.

14. Green Bay (7-9) Vita Vea, DT, Washington

Green Bay addresses their defense here with this pick. Vea has been phenomenal this year; dominating at times and having big impacts on games. I think he’s a solid first round pick and a safe selection here for the Packers.

15. Arizona (8-8) Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

Da’Ron Payne has also been phenomenal this year, showing off true force and unbelievable athleticism. The Cardinals could go a couple of different routes here but I have them taking Payne. Payne has some crazy talent and I honestly think they are getting great value here at 15. I know QB is a huge area of need here but unless they are trading up, I don’t see QB being an option here.

16. Baltimore (9-7) Derwin James, S, Florida St.

James is one of the more talented prospects in this draft and he is too good for the Ravens to pass on here. He’s been up and down since his return from injury but I still think he ends up a high first round pick. James has natural elite talent that doesn’t come around often.

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

The Chargers need help on defense and Hughes is one of the top players on the board and happens to be one of the top players at his position. I could see Joshua Jackson, Rashaan Evans being considered here but Hughes has been on the rise as of late and could potentially go even higher than this.

18. Seattle (9-7) Joshua Jackson, CB, Iowa

The Seahawks defense isn’t what it used to be. They need to get younger and selecting Josh Jackson here takes them in that direction. Depending on who you talk to, I’ve seen Jackson and Ward both rated as the top corner….I really still haven’t decided who’s my favorite yet. Both are fantastic players and both I think have first round talent. For the Seahawks, I though, I have them grabbing Jackson here. Jackson has elite ball skills, great size and the potential to become even better.

19. Dallas (9-7) Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Dallas could go a couple different ways here but I have them selecting Rashaan Evans the stud LB from Alabama. Evans is a very good, athletic, sideline to sideline LB. I think he’s underrated and I have a late first round grade on him. I think he’s solid in the run game, has the ability to cover, and he can get to where the ball is going fast. He’s also very aggressive and plays with technique. This would be a solid pick here and a potential immediate starter for the Cowboys.

20. Detroit (9-7) Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

One of my favorites; and a big riser; Sony Michel comes off the board here. There is no doubt in my mind Michel is a first round RB and Detroit has lacked a true number 1 RB for a while. This pick solidifies the RB position and takes a lot of pressure off of Stafford.

21. Trade: Chicago from Buffalo (9-7) Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan

Chicago makes a huge trade in this mock and trades all the way back to 21. I have no idea really what they would get for this; I would imagine it would be quite a lot. I have them taking Maurice Hurst here. Hurst is an explosive guy and one of the top DTs in this class. He’s disruptive, tough, aggressive and shed blocks really well. I think he’s a pretty versatile guy and will be capable of contributing early in his career.

22. Buffalo - from Kansas City (10-6) Harrison Smith, DT, Stanford

The Bill’s defense has not been good and since getting rid of Dareus they have a hole in the middle of their defense. Harrison Smith is not a common household name in this draft but I think he’s very impressive. Go watch the Notre Dame game film against Nelson. He performed well against an elite prospect in this draft. He’s got a high motor, very stout, good hand use, and has the ability to be disruptive. I have a first round grade on him; I think he’s a very underrated prospect right now. I think he’s a solid first round pick and a safe selection here for the Bills.

As I said in one of my previous scouting notes, Okoronkwo is a great prospect that has top 10 talent; the problem is he’s very undersized. He’s supremely athletic though, can drop into coverage, rush the passer and be a defensive playmaker. The Rams would love to snatch him up here.

24. Carolina (11-5) Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma

This is all about protection Cam Newton. Brown has played well this season but I think he’s got the potential to become a lot better. He’s got elite frame, good strength and pretty good production. I think he needs to learn to move a little bit better and control his big body but once he gets his basics and details of his game down he could be an All-Pro LT.

25. Tennessee (9-7) Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

The Titans went CB in the first round last year and they do the same here. Carlton Davis has been really good all year. He’s got good size, he’s physical, and has been solid in coverage. He fits a need and is good value here.

26. Atlanta (10-6) Isaiah Wynn, OT/G, Georgia

Isaiah Wynn had a fantastic end to his college career. I thought he performed extremely well and in my mind I think he’s a solid first round pick. I still have some concerns about him playing OT but I think he’s versatile enough that teams will have options with him. He will bring toughness to the Falcon’s o-line.

27. New Orleans (11-5) Taven Bryan, DE, Florida

The Saints add depth along their defensive line by selecting the highly athletic Bryan. Bryan had a tremendous year showing dominant traits and truly elite talent. He brings quickness and toughness to the Saints D-line.

28. Pittsburgh (13-3) Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

This pick screams Steelers to me. Harrison is a tough, hard hitting safety that will fit right in to what the Steelers like to do. His coverage skills do need some improvement but he’s ultra-talented and, in my mind, fantastic value here.

29. Jacksonville (10-6) Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

The Jaguars grab McGlinchey here and invest in their O-line. He’s a very good overall tackle. I do really like McGlinchey; but my main concern with him is how he handles the speed rush. He struggled with that this year and that’s what has him falling in this mock. However, this is a weak OT class and with Connor Williams injury concerns, McGlinchey will be a hot name early in this draft.

30. Minnesota (13-3) Billy Price, C/G, Ohio St.

Billy Price is another prospect that I am feeling starting to love. I think he’s smart, instinctive, tough and a leader. I think he ends up being a mid-first round pick and an immediate starter in the NFL.

31. New England (13-3) Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

This was my initial selection for the Dolphins months ago. Alexander is a really good corner who unfortunately has been injured a lot of this season. Outside of Jackson, Hughes and Ward, (who really seem to be separating themselves from the other corners), there’s a lot of debate on whose next in line. You have guys like Isaiah Oliver, Carlton Davis, Ken Webster, J.C. Jackson, Tarvarus McFaddden, and a couple more that could all end up late first or second round picks. I like Alexander here though; he’s a good football player and assuming he’s healthy I could see him being a first round pick.

32. Philadelphia (13-3) Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

Congrats to the Eagles for winning their first Super Bowl; it truly was an amazing season for them. Obviously, they are a great team with not many big needs; I could see them going best available all through this draft. Hernandez is an interesting guy for me. I think his tape I good, not great. However, he performed pretty well at the Senior Bowl and his stock definitely on the rise. I could see him sneaking into the first round.

Round 2

1. Cleveland (0-16) Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M

2. New York Giants (3-13) Ronald Jones, RB, USC

3. Cleveland - from Houston (4-12) Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

4. Indianapolis (4-12) Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

5. New York Jets (5-11) Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

6. Tampa Bay (5-11) Harold Landry, DE/OLB, Boston College

7. Chicago (5-11) Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

8. Denver (5-11) James Daniels, C/G, Iowa

9. Oakland (6-10) Arden Key, DE, LSU

10. Miami (6-10) Tyrell Crosby, G, Oregon

11. New England - from San Francisco (6-10) Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio St.

12. Washington (7-9) Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn

13. Green Bay (7-9) Wyatt Teller, G, Virginia Tech

14. Cincinnati (7-9) Connor Williams, OT, Texas

15. Arizona (8-8) Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

16. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) Terrell Edmunds, S, Virginia Tech

17. New York Jets - from Seattle (9-7) Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

18. Dallas (9-7) Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise St.

19. Detroit (9-7) Duke Ejiofor, DE, Wake Forest

20. Baltimore (9-7) D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

21. Buffalo (9-7) J.C. Jackson, CB, Maryland

22. Kansas City (10-6) Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

23. Carolina (11-5) Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

24. Buffalo - from Los Angeles Rams (11-5) Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

25. Tennessee (9-7) Chukwuma Okorakor, OT, Western Michigan

26. Atlanta (10-6) Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

27. San Francisco - from New Orleans (11-5) Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego St.

28. Pittsburgh (13-3) Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma St.

29. Jacksonville (10-6) Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida St.

30. Minnesota (13-3) Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

31. New England (13-3) R.J. McIntosh, DT, Miami

32. Cleveland - from Philadelphia (13-3) Lorenzo Carter, OLB, Georgia