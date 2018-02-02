NFL Mean Tweets: Ryan Tannehill, Ndamukong Suh, Jarvis Landry make newest edition

Jimmy Kimmel released his newest edition of Mean Tweets, the series of bits on his Jimmy Kimmel Live show on ABC where celebrities read tweets people have made about them. In the third version of the NFL Edition of the bit, Kimmel has several NFL players - and former players - read the tweets.

Joining players like Peyton Manning, Travis Kelce, Gerald McCoy, Terry Bradshaw, Emmanuel Sanders, and Aqib Talib were three Miami Dolphins players. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, wide receiver Jarvis Landry, and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh all took part in the bit.

It is definitely a pre-Super Bowl, offseason type of video, but it is fun and provides some entertainment on the Friday before the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles face off for the Lombardi Trophy. Hopefully Sunday night, we will all be happy seeing the Eagles win their first Super Bowl, and enjoying the NFC East tendency to beat the Patriots in the championship.

You can check out Mean Tweets in the video below: