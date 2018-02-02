Phinsider Radio - Super Bowl, Kirk Cousins, Alex Smith, Dolphins QB plans and Tony Oden

With Sutton and Houtz pretending to be sick, MC$ breaks down the latest news heading into Super Bowl Weekend.

Will Tom Brady and Bill Belichick ride off into the sunset after the game or will they continue to wreck havoc on the NFL?

He also discusses Kirk Cousins and the firestorm he created on Twitter. Cousins comes into play because the Washington Redskins made a crazy trade, sending CB Kendall Fuller and a third round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for Alex Smith.

With all that quarterback talk, where do the Dolphins stand on this? He gives you the latest buzz. Hint - where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

MC$ talks about new Dolphins CB coach Tony Oden and breaks down his coaching career. Is this a big get for the Dolphins?

Take 30 minutes of your day and listen to this week’s edition of Phinsider Radio!

[CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THIS WEEK’S EDITION OF PHINSIDER RADIO]