The Dolphins plan to wine and dine Baker Mayfield

It is no secret that Ryan Tannehill will be the Dolphins quarterback in 2018. However, beyond next season remains an uncertainty. Since drafting Tannehill in 2012, the Miami Dolphins have completely ignored the position, aside from developmental QB Brandon Doughty. But that might not be the case this season, as Miami is set to spend significant time with one of the draft’s most prestigious signal callers.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins spent time with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield at the Senior Bowl, and appear ready to wine and dine the play-making quarterback prior to his March 14th Pro day.

It’s highly questionable if Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will even be available when the Dolphins select 11th in April’s NFL Draft. But the Dolphins are taking steps to get to know him very well so they can make an educated decision if he’s surprisingly on the board when they pick. Beyond spending alone time with Mayfield at last month’s Senior Bowl, the Dolphins have made plans to have dinner with him the night before they — and other teams — evaluate him at Oklahoma’s Pro Day on March 14.

Everything you hear this time of year can be taken with a grain of salt, and this “report” is no different. Whether it be to entice teams to trade up, or the team has legit interest is still unknown. But the Dolphins are doing their due diligence and that’s all you can ask for from a team who finished 6-10 in 2017.