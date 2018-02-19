SB Nation updates Miami Dolphins mock draft pick

The needs for the Miami Dolphins are plentiful heading into the offseason, with free agency and the NFL Draft needed to build the franchise back up after a disappointing 6-10 2017 season. The offseason is full of speculation of free agency moves, as well as the ever-popular mock draft, with the web full of projections from various organizations and people trying to figure out how the first round of the actual NFL Draft will unfold.

One of the people who is neck deep in the mock draft madness is SB Nation’s Dan Kadar, who posts a new mock every week. Last week, Kadar posted a two-round mock, with the Dolphins picking Florida State safety Derwin James and SMU wide receiver Courtland Sutton with their respective first- and second-round selections. How does that change in this week’s mock, a projection filled with trades and aggressive moves all across the league.

For example, in this new 2018 NFL Mock Draft, Kadar starts with the Cleveland Browns picking USC quarterback Sam Darnold first overall, then the New York Giants selecting UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen with the second pick, followed by the New York Jets jumping up to the third position to grab Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, giving the Indianapolis Colts the sixth and 37th overall picks.

The trades continue with the fourth pick, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jump into the position, sending the Browns their first- (seventh-overall) and second-round picks for the ability to select North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb.

As everything plays out during the first ten selections, the Dolphins see some of their potential top targets, including Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson (fifth-overall to the Denver Broncos) and Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith (ninth-overall to the San Francisco 49ers), come off the board. Kadar does not have Miami using their pick on James, as he did last week, instead having him come off the board with the 17th selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. What do the Dolphins do in this projection?

The select Texas offensive tackle Connor Williams. Kadar writes of the pick, “Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley will get some consideration here if the Dolphins lose Jarvis Landry this offseason. Williams is a player some think will move inside to guard. He could do that in Miami or replace Ju’Wuan James at right tackle.”

That could be a great selection for Miami, simply because he does give them some flexibility of where to play him. Dolphins head coach Adam Gase has never indicated he is the type of coach who wants guards who only play guard. He would rather have tackles who can play guard, and that could be exactly what Williams becomes. The Dolphins are expected to rescind the fifth-year option on Ja’Wuan James, which would save them money against the salary cap, but would mean they either have to re-sign him or find a new right tackle.