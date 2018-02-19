2018 NFL Free Agents: Middle Linebackers

It has been awhile since our last list of potential 2018 free agents, mostly because I got busy and have not gone back to the series. We fix that this morning with a look at the inside linebackers who could hit the market in mid-March, a potential position of need for the Miami Dolphins, depending on how they choose to use Raekwon McMillan and Kiko Alonso next season.

Miami will likely release Lawrence Timmons, who played we near the start of the season (when he was not going AWOL and missing the team’s first game), but trailed off near the end of the year. Timmons accounts for an $8.225 million cap hit in 2018 if he is on the roster, while he could create $5.475 million in cap space if he is released.

The list below also does not include Brian Cushing from the Houston Texans, who, according to a report from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, will be released before the start of the league year on March 14.

To get an idea of who is available on the open market this year, we will take a look at the top free agents by position. We include the current salary per year the player was receiving, as well as if they are a restricted free agent (RFA) or exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

This list could change between now and the start of free agency in mid-March, with players re-signing with their current clubs, or salary cap cuts being added.

(Free agents’ annual salary per year via OverTheCap.com)

Dolphins free agents

Lamin Barrow ($615,000 per year)

Mike Hull ($615,000 per year - ERFA)

Top Free Agents (by current contract salary per year)