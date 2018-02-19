2018 NFL important dates: When does free agency start? When is the franchise tag window?

As we reach mid-February, the NFL calendar is starting to close in on important offseason dates. Tuesday marks the first of these, with the franchise/transition tag window opening. Teams will have two weeks to decide if they want to use one of the tags to protect themselves from potentially losing one of their pending free agent players. We are also closing in on the NFL Scouting Combine, which begins a week from Tuesday.

We have the updated list of important NFL dates between now and the start of the regular season in September. You can track all of the offseason events, including the start of the legal tampering period, free agency, the Draft, and the offseason training programs. Exact dates for some things are not yet locked in, and we will update this listing as they are finalized.

2018 NFL Important Dates