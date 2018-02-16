Phinsider Radio - Interview with Patrick Claybon of the NFL Network and more

This week on Phinsider Radio, we talk with Patrick Claybon on the NFL Network. During the interview, we hit on topics regarding the coaching carousel around the NFL. Who is most likely to succeed right away and what are Claybon’s thoughts on Josh McDaniels?

We also talked to him about the national perception of Ryan Tannehill. Is it better or worse than the perception of Tannehill down in South Florida? The answer may surprise you. Another answer that may surprise you? Claybon’s thoughts on Jarvis Landry.

Additionally, we touch on the upcoming NFL draft, who the Dolphins may select at 11, and the incoming quarterback class. As always, we answer your questions from the Phinsider Radio Mailbag!